May 8 (Reuters) - The death toll from flooding that hit two villages in east Democratic Republic of Congo last week has risen to 401, provincial governor Theo Ngwabidje Kasi said on Monday.

(Reporting by Sonia Rolley Writing by Sofia Christensen Editing by Alexander Winning)

