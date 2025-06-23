BioTech
Dr Ashleys To Acquire Impact BioMedical In Reverse Merger, IBO Shares Surge

June 23, 2025 — 11:42 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Dr Ashleys Ltd. and Impact BioMedical Inc. (IBO) announced Monday the signing of a definitive merger agreement under which Dr Ashleys will acquire Impact BioMedical via a reverse merger, creating a new public company to be listed on the NYSE American under the name 'Dr Ashleys Limited.'

Following the announcement, shares of IBO surged 365% on Monday. Currently, IBO is trading at $1.67, up by 365.2 percent on the New York Stock Exchange

Under the agreement, a holding company or PubCo will absorb both companies, making Dr Ashleys and Impact BioMedical wholly owned subsidiaries.

The newly formed PubCo will be managed by Dr Ashleys' executive team, with a new Board of Directors appointed by Dr Ashleys.

The Boards of both companies have unanimously approved the transaction.

The merger aims to combine Dr Ashleys' manufacturing capacity andglobal marketaccess with Impact BioMedical's 90+ patents, spanning areas like cancer, infectious diseases, respiratory illnesses, and orphan drugs.

Dr. Kanans Visvanats, Director of Dr Ashleys, stated the merger will expand their reach in delivering innovative pharmaceutical treatments. Impact BioMedical

CEO Frank Heuszel added that the deal provides the infrastructure needed to bring their IP to market on a global scale.

