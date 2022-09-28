DQ Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of DAQO New Energy Corp (Symbol: DQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.07, changing hands as low as $49.40 per share. DAQO New Energy Corp shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DQ's low point in its 52 week range is $32.20 per share, with $81.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.56.

