DPZ Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $449.20, changing hands as high as $450.91 per share. Dominos Pizza Inc. shares are currently trading up about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DPZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DPZ's low point in its 52 week range is $396.06 per share, with $542.7499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $449.60. The DPZ DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.