DPZ Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $345.59, changing hands as high as $351.84 per share. Dominos Pizza Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DPZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DPZ's low point in its 52 week range is $285.84 per share, with $409.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $349.29. The DPZ DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

