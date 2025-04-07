DPSTF Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Deutsche Post AG Bonn (Symbol: DPSTF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.22, changing hands as low as $36.58 per share. Deutsche Post AG Bonn shares are currently trading off about 11.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DPSTF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DPSTF's low point in its 52 week range is $33.48 per share, with $47.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.81.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.