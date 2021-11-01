DPSGY or CHRW: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Transportation - Services sector have probably already heard of Deutsche Post AG (DPSGY) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Right now, both Deutsche Post AG and C.H. Robinson Worldwide are sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that both of these companies have improving earnings outlooks. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

DPSGY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.57, while CHRW has a forward P/E of 15.82. We also note that DPSGY has a PEG ratio of 1.02. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CHRW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.76.

Another notable valuation metric for DPSGY is its P/B ratio of 3.88. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, CHRW has a P/B of 6.55.

These metrics, and several others, help DPSGY earn a Value grade of A, while CHRW has been given a Value grade of C.

Both DPSGY and CHRW are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that DPSGY is the superior value option right now.

