DPM Metals (TSX:DPM) Price Target Increased by 22.03% to 40.80

The average one-year price target for DPM Metals (TSX:DPM) has been revised to $40.80 / share. This is an increase of 22.03% from the prior estimate of $33.44 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $53.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.70% from the latest reported closing price of $30.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in DPM Metals. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DPM is 0.71%, an increase of 2.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.99% to 46,393K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SGGDX - First Eagle Gold Fund holds 11,578K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,992K shares , representing a decrease of 12.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPM by 5.62% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 5,144K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,216K shares , representing a decrease of 20.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPM by 4.19% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 3,321K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,895K shares , representing a decrease of 17.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPM by 0.43% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 2,335K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,410K shares , representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DPM by 1.64% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,304K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,010K shares , representing a decrease of 30.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPM by 10.48% over the last quarter.

