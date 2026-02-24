DPM Metals (DPMLF) Price Target Increased by 23.23% to 44.22

Stocks
The average one-year price target for DPM Metals (OTCPK:DPMLF) has been revised to $44.22 / share. This is an increase of 23.23% from the prior estimate of $35.89 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $33.90 to a high of $50.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 462.63% from the latest reported closing price of $7.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in DPM Metals. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DPMLF is 0.00%, an increase of 39.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.41% to 1K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nbc Securities holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing a decrease of 100.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DPMLF by 40.85% over the last quarter.

Ancora Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

