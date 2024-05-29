DPC Dash Ltd Shareholders Approve AGM Resolutions

DPC Dash Limited (HK:1405) has released an update.

DPC Dash Ltd announced the successful adoption of all proposed resolutions at their Annual General Meeting held on May 29, 2024, with overwhelming shareholder support. Key outcomes included the re-election of board members, the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as the auditor, and the authorization of share allotment and repurchase mandates. The approvals reflect strong investor confidence and a united front on the company’s strategic direction.

