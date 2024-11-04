News & Insights

Stocks

DPC Dash Appoints New Non-Executive Director

November 04, 2024 — 07:10 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

DPC Dash Limited (HK:1405) has released an update.

DPC Dash Limited has announced a board change effective November 4, 2024, with Mr. Joseph Hugh Jordan taking over as a non-executive director, succeeding Mr. Arthur Patrick D’Elia, who resigned to focus on other professional pursuits. Mr. Jordan, with extensive experience in the food and beverage industry, brings valuable expertise from his tenure at Domino’s Pizza and other prestigious firms. This leadership transition is expected to enhance the strategic planning and marketing efforts within the company.

For further insights into HK:1405 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.