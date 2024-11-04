DPC Dash Appoints New Non-Executive Director

DPC Dash Limited (HK:1405) has released an update.

DPC Dash Limited has announced a board change effective November 4, 2024, with Mr. Joseph Hugh Jordan taking over as a non-executive director, succeeding Mr. Arthur Patrick D’Elia, who resigned to focus on other professional pursuits. Mr. Jordan, with extensive experience in the food and beverage industry, brings valuable expertise from his tenure at Domino’s Pizza and other prestigious firms. This leadership transition is expected to enhance the strategic planning and marketing efforts within the company.

