DP World to sell at least $1 bln debut green sukuk - document

Sept 6 (Reuters) - UAE-based port operator DP World plans to raise at least $1 billion from a debut sale of 10-year U.S. dollar-denominated green sukuk with initial price guidance of around 150 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, a bank document showed on Wednesday.

Citi, Deutsche Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan and Standard Chartered Bank have been mandated as joint bookrunners, while HSBC is acting as sole ESG structurer.

An issuance of benchmark-sized green sukuk with a minimum size of $1 billion by DP World Crescent Limited might follow under its $5 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Programme, market conditions permitting, the document from one of the arranging banks said.

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd)

