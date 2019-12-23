DP World to invest $500 mln to develop Jeddah Islamic Port -statement

DUBAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Major port operator DP World DPW.DI has been awarded a 30-year concession deal by the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani), for the management and development of the Jeddah South Container Terminal at the multi-purpose Jeddah Islamic Port, the government of Dubai said in a statement on Monday.

"Under the agreement, DP World will invest up to $500 million to improve and modernise the Jeddah Islamic Port, including major infrastructure development to enable the port to serve ultra-large container carriers," the statement said.

(Reporting by Tuqa Khalid; editing by Jason Neely)

