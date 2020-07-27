World Markets

DP World to acquire 60% of Korea's UNICO Logistics

Contributor
Yousef Saba Reuters
Published

Dubai-based global ports operator DP World has agreed to acquire a 60% stake in South Korea-based UNICO Logistics Co, DP World said in a statement on Monday.

DUBAI, July 27 (Reuters) - Dubai-based global ports operator DP World has agreed to acquire a 60% stake in South Korea-based UNICO Logistics Co, DP World said in a statement on Monday.

The transaction, subject to regulatory clearance, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year, DP World said.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; editing by Jason Neely)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular