DP World to acquire 60% of Korea's UNICO Logistics

DUBAI, July 27 (Reuters) - Dubai-based global ports operator DP World has agreed to acquire a 60% stake in South Korea-based UNICO Logistics Co, DP World said in a statement on Monday.

The transaction, subject to regulatory clearance, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year, DP World said.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; editing by Jason Neely)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.