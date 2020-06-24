DP World markets perpetual dollar sukuk at around 6.625% - document

World Markets
Dubai-based port operator DP World started marketing U.S. dollar denominated perpetual sukuk, or Islamic bonds, with an initial price guidance of around 6.625%, a document showed on Wednesday.

Perpetual bonds are similar to an equity instrument in that they have no maturity date.

The perpetual sukuk DP Worlds is offering are non-callable for 5-1/2 years.

