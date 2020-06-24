DP World markets perpetual dollar sukuk at around 6.625% - document

DUBAI, June 24 (Reuters) - Dubai-based port operator DP World DPW.DI started marketing U.S. dollar denominated perpetual sukuk, or Islamic bonds, with an initial price guidance of around 6.625%, a document showed on Wednesday.

Perpetual bonds are similar to an equity instrument in that they have no maturity date.

The perpetual sukuk DP Worlds is offering are non-callable for 5-1/2 years.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +971522604297; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.