DP world launches $1.5 bln in 10-yr green sukuk at 5.5% yield – document

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Dubai's port giant DP World launched $1.5 billion 10-year green Islamic bonds, sukuk, due in September 2033, a document from one of arranging banks showed on Wednesday.

The sukuk was launched at a 5.5% yield by DP World Crescent Limited under its $5 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Programme.

DP World, which operates ports around the world from Buenos Aires to Hong Kong, received over $3.4 billion in orders for the sukuk transaction, of which allocation and pricing are due to be announced later in the day.

(Reporting by Mohammad Edrees Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((Mohammad.Edrees@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.