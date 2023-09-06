News & Insights

DP world launches $1.5 bln in 10-yr green sukuk at 5.5% yield – document

September 06, 2023 — 09:23 am EDT

Written by Mohammad Edrees for Reuters ->

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Dubai's port giant DP World launched $1.5 billion 10-year green Islamic bonds, sukuk, due in September 2033, a document from one of arranging banks showed on Wednesday.

The sukuk was launched at a 5.5% yield by DP World Crescent Limited under its $5 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Programme.

DP World, which operates ports around the world from Buenos Aires to Hong Kong, received over $3.4 billion in orders for the sukuk transaction, of which allocation and pricing are due to be announced later in the day.

