DP World H1 Profit Rises; LFL Revenue Growth At 20.1%

(RTTNews) - DP World Limited (DPW.L) reported first half adjusted EBITDA before separately disclosed items of $2.44 billion, up 34.6%, or an increase of 23.6% like-for-like from prior year. Profit for the period attributable to owners of the company before separately disclosed items increased to $721 million from $475 million.

Revenue was $7.93 billion, up 60.4% reported from last year. Like-for-like revenue growth was 20.1%, for the period.

The Group expects growth rate to moderate in second half of 2022 on more challenging economic environment.

