DP World expected to sell about $1.5 bln in perpetual dollar sukuk -document

DUBAI, June 24 (Reuters) - Dubai-based port operator DP World DPW.DI is expected to sell about $1.5 billion in perpetual sukuk, or Islamic bonds, at 6.125%, a document showed on Wednesday.

DP World set the final spread after it began marketing the sukuk at 6.625% earlier on Wednesday. The sukuk are non-callable for 5-1/2 years.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba Editing by David Goodman )

