DP World chairman sees at least $5 bln of UAE-Israel trade

DUBAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Trade between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel could grow to at least $5 billion, the chairman of Dubai's biggest port operator said on Monday.

"We estimate at least $5 billion of trade will happen between our countries in the beginning and this will grow," DP World chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said

The UAE and Bahrain formally established relations with Israel at a Sept. 15 ceremony at the White House, becoming the first Arab states in more than a quarter of a century to break what had been a long-standing taboo in the region.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Saeed.Azhar@thomsonreuters.com; +971 44536787; Reuters Messaging: saeed.azhar.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.