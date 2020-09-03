World Markets

DP World, Canadian fund to invest further $4.5 bln in port terminals

Contributors
Aakriti Bhalla Reuters
Alexander Cornwell Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CLEMENT UWIRINGIYIMANA

Global port operator DP World and Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec announced Thursday a $4.5 billion (C$ 5.89 billion) investment in their global portfolio of ports and terminals.

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Global port operator DP World and Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec announced Thursday a $4.5 billion (C$ 5.89 billion) investment in their global portfolio of ports and terminals.

The investment will be used to expand in existing and new regions, such as Europe and Asia Pacific, and in supply chain support services such as logistics, the companies said.

The money increases the size of the companies' investment vehicle to $8.2 billion.

"The opportunity for the port and logistics industry is significant and the outlook remains positive as consumer demand triggers major shifts across the global supply chain," DP World's CEO Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem said in a statement.

Dubai-based DP World will hold a 55% share in the investment vehicle while Caisse de dépôt, which is Canada's second-largest pension fund, will own the rest, the companies added.

In 2016, the companies announced a partnership to create a $3.76 billion vehicle to invest in ports and terminals worldwide, with a focus on investment grade countries.

(1 Canadian dollar = $0.7646)

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru and Alexander Cornwell in Dubai; Editing by Mark Potter)

((Aakriti.Bhalla@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823402;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular