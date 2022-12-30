US Markets

DP Poland names former Domino's UK CEO Wild as chairman

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

December 30, 2022 — 03:31 am EST

Written by Radhika Anilkumar and Anchal Rana for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

Dec 30 (Reuters) - DP Poland DPP.L, the operator of Domino's pizza stores and restaurants across Poland and Croatia, on Friday named former chief executive officer of the pizza chain in UK, David Wild, as the company's chairman.

Wild, 67, who helmed Domino's Pizza Group Plc DOM.L for five years before retiring in 2019 was also the top boss of bike and motor parts retailer Halfords HFD.L for about four years until 2012.

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to play a role in driving the future success of the business, blending my prior experiences in Domino's and Poland to drive value for all stakeholders," Wild said in a statement.

Wild succeeds Nick Donaldson, 69, who will retire on Dec. 31 after twelve years as chairman of the company.

DP Poland, the Polish master franchisee for U.S-based Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ.N, holds rights to develop and sub-franchise its pizza stores in Poland and Croatia. It currently has more than 120 stores across the region.

The company's non-executive director, Przemyslaw Glebocki, has been appointed as interim chair until Wild takes over in early 2023.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar and Anchal Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DPZ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.