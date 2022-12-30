DP Poland names former Domino's UK CEO Wild as chairman

Dec 30 (Reuters) - DP Poland DPP.L, the operator of Domino's pizza stores and restaurants across Poland and Croatia, on Friday named former chief executive officer of Domino's Pizza UK, David Wild, as the company's chairman.

Wild, who succeeds Nick Donaldson, is expected to be take over in early 2023, the company said.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

