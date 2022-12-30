DP Poland names former Domino's UK CEO Wild as chairman

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

December 30, 2022 — 02:28 am EST

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

Dec 30 (Reuters) - DP Poland DPP.L, the operator of Domino's pizza stores and restaurants across Poland and Croatia, on Friday named former chief executive officer of Domino's Pizza UK, David Wild, as the company's chairman.

Wild, who succeeds Nick Donaldson, is expected to be take over in early 2023, the company said.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.