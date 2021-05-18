US Markets
DP Eurasia sales up 48.7% on demand rebound in Turkey

Olga Vyshnevska Reuters
Pizza firm DP Eurasia, which runs the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey and Russia, said on Tuesday its four-month system sales rose by 48.7% amid "unprecedented" demand in Turkey and against very weak comparables for March and April 2020 in both countries.

The group's system sales at its own and franchise stores rose to 661.6 million Turkish lira ($79.42 million), with growth of 65.1% in Turkey and 18.5% in Russia.

($1 = 8.3304 liras)

(Reporting by Olga Vyshnevska; editing by Jason Neely)

    Most Popular