DP Aircraft I Welcomes New Director Robert Knapp

DP Aircraft I (GB:DPA) has released an update.

DP Aircraft I Limited has announced the appointment of Mr Robert Knapp as a new director, effective from May 23, 2024. Knapp, representing Ironsides Partners LLC with a significant share interest, brings extensive experience from his director roles in various listed investment companies. Chairman Jon Bridel expresses enthusiasm for Knapp’s contribution to the company’s future and shareholder value.

