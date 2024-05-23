News & Insights

DP Aircraft I Welcomes New Director Robert Knapp

May 23, 2024 — 05:17 am EDT

DP Aircraft I (GB:DPA) has released an update.

DP Aircraft I Limited has announced the appointment of Mr Robert Knapp as a new director, effective from May 23, 2024. Knapp, representing Ironsides Partners LLC with a significant share interest, brings extensive experience from his director roles in various listed investment companies. Chairman Jon Bridel expresses enthusiasm for Knapp’s contribution to the company’s future and shareholder value.

