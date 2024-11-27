DP Aircraft I Secures Strong Shareholder Support

DP Aircraft I (GB:DPA) has released an update.
DP Aircraft I Limited announced that all proposed resolutions were successfully passed during their recent annual general meeting, with a significant majority of votes cast in favor. The meeting, held in Guernsey, saw an impressive 82.15% of shares represented through proxy votes. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support and confidence in the company’s strategic direction.
