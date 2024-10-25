News & Insights

DP Aircraft I Schedules Annual General Meeting for 2024

October 25, 2024 — 11:03 am EDT

DP Aircraft I (GB:DPA) has released an update.

DP Aircraft I Limited has announced that its Annual General Meeting is scheduled for November 27, 2024, at its registered office. Shareholders can access the AGM Circular, Notice, and Proxy on the company’s website and the National Storage Mechanism. This event marks a key opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s strategic direction.

