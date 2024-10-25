DP Aircraft I Schedules Annual General Meeting for 2024

DP Aircraft I (GB:DPA) has released an update.

DP Aircraft I Limited has announced that its Annual General Meeting is scheduled for November 27, 2024, at its registered office. Shareholders can access the AGM Circular, Notice, and Proxy on the company’s website and the National Storage Mechanism. This event marks a key opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s strategic direction.

