DP Aircraft I: Director’s Share Purchase Signals Confidence

November 20, 2024 — 11:57 am EST

DP Aircraft I (GB:DPA) has released an update.

DP Aircraft I Limited has announced that Director Robert Knapp has purchased nearly 11.9 million ordinary preference shares at $0.06 each on the London Stock Exchange. This transaction reflects strategic moves within the company that may interest investors and market watchers, showcasing confidence from the leadership in the company’s future prospects.

