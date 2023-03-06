World Markets

Dozens of vehicles wrecked in pile-up on South African motorway

March 06, 2023

UMHLANGA, South Africa, March 6 (Reuters) - Nearly 50 vehicles lay strewn across a motorway near the South African town of Umhlanga in KwaZulu-Natal province on Monday, after a truck caused a massive pile-up during morning traffic.

There were no immediate reports of deaths from the scene of the accident, but pictures and video of trashed cars made the road look like a junk yard.

"Multiple people were left with injuries ranging from minor to moderate, with one pregnant female motorist being left with serious injuries," private ambulance service Emer-G-Med said in a statement.

Eyewitness Hendrik Dyasi told Reuters he saw a big truck motoring along and knock over cars stuck in the traffic. He said he helped free a woman whose car was damaged and stuck under a pile of other vehicles.

"There (was) no way to run away from that truck ... no way to come out," he said.

