Dozens of Hong Kong listed companies suspend trading

HONG KONG, April 1 (Reuters) - More than 70 Hong Kong-listed companies' shares were suspended from trading on Thursday morning, according to stock exchange filings.

Several of the filings said the companies had not published their 2020 full year results by the end of March, and so under Hong Kong's listing rules their shares had to be suspended from trading.

