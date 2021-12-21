Dozens feared missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine

Dozens of people are feared missing after a landslide early on Wednesday at a jade mine in northern Myanmar, according to a civil society group and media reports.

The landslide in the Hpakant area of Kachin State happened at around 4 am local time and there were fears about 80 people had been swept into a lake by mining waste, an official at the Kachin Network Development Foundation, a civil society group, told Reuters.

The Mizzima news portal also reported dozens appeared to be missing in the landslide.

