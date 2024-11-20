News & Insights

Doyen International Announces Delay in Privatization Scheme

November 20, 2024 — 03:48 am EST

Doyen International Holdings Ltd. (HK:0668) has released an update.

Doyen International Holdings Ltd. has announced a further delay in the dispatch of its Scheme Document regarding the proposed privatization by Galaxy Bond Holdings Ltd. The company has received consent to extend the deadline to December 31, 2024, allowing more time to revise the document as per court directions. Investors are advised to stay tuned for further announcements and updates.

