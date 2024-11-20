Doyen International Announces Delay in Privatization Scheme

Doyen International Holdings Ltd. (HK:0668) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Doyen International Holdings Ltd. has announced a further delay in the dispatch of its Scheme Document regarding the proposed privatization by Galaxy Bond Holdings Ltd. The company has received consent to extend the deadline to December 31, 2024, allowing more time to revise the document as per court directions. Investors are advised to stay tuned for further announcements and updates.

For further insights into HK:0668 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.