Doximity upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Craig Hettenbach upgraded Doximity (DOCS) to Equal Weight from Underweight with a price target of $53, up from $33. While the stock’s valuation “is stretched relative to fundamentals, with a “very low bar” of 3% year-over-year revenue growth for the Q4 guidance, there is not a near term catalyst that will reverse the positive sentiment, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that given the consensus view that Q4 estimates are overly conservative, a key question is how much upside could Doximity deliver in that quarter and what growth will look like in fiscal 2026.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DOCS:
- Starbucks, Spotify downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Doximity downgraded to Hold from Buy at Canaccord
- Doximity price target raised to $75 from $52 at Barclays
- Nvidia trades on Dow for first time, Rivian reports downbeat Q3: Morning Buzz
- Doximity rises 35.0%
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.