Doximity Stock Plunges Despite Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat, Margins Up

Doximity DOCS reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 38 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents by 40.7%. The company also reported earnings of 25 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted EPS for fiscal 2025 was $1.42, up 49.5% year over year.

DOCS registered GAAP net income per share of 31 cents, up from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 20 cents. (Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Revenue Details of Doximity

Total revenues grew 17% to $138.3 million year over year. Sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.4%. The revenue growth was driven by subscription revenues of $131.9 million, up 17% year over year. DOCS’ unique active users on a quarterly, monthly, weekly and daily basis all hit fresh highs in the fiscal fourth quarter. The company’s workflow tools — telehealth, fax, scheduling and AI tools — also hit fresh highs during the quarter with over 620,000 unique active prescribers.

Total revenues in fiscal 2025 rose 20% year over year to $570.4 million. Subscription revenues totaled $543.8 million, up 21% year over year. The company’s net revenue retention rate was 119% on a trailing 12-month basis.

Following the earnings release, shares of DOCS plunged 20.7% during after-hours trading on May 15. The stock fell 9.5% year to date compared with a 6.2% decline in the industry. The broader S&P 500 Index has moved down 0.3% in the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Margin Analysis of DOCS

Adjusted gross profit totaled $126.5 million, up 17.3% from the prior-year quarter’s level. Doximity reported an adjusted gross margin (as a percentage of revenues) of 91.4%, up almost 10 basis points (bps) year over year.

Research and development expenses totaled $24.8 million, up 23.1% year over year. Sales and marketing expenses totaled $37.6 million, up 12.2%. General and administrative expenses totaled $37.6 million, up 27.6%.

The company reported total adjusted operating income of $68 million, up 23.7% from the prior-year period’s recorded number. Adjusted operating margin (as a percentage of revenues) was 49.1%, up 260 bps year over year.

Financial Position of Doximity

DOCS exited the fiscal fourth quarter with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities worth $915.7 million compared with $844.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

Total assets amounted to $1.26 billion, up sequentially from $1.17 billion.

DOCS’ Fiscal 2026 Guidance

Doximity issued its outlook for fiscal 2026 revenues. The company expects revenues to be between $619 million and $631 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $627 million.

DOCS expects first-quarter fiscal 2026 sales to be in the range of $139-$140 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pinned at $142.3 million.

Doximity, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Doximity, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Doximity, Inc. Quote

Wrapping Up

Doximity's fiscal fourth-quarter sales and earnings beat estimates, but sales guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 fell short of estimates. However, Platform engagement hit record highs across all user metrics, led by the Newsfeed and growing adoption of AI tools, which rose 5x year over year. Over 620,000 prescribers used Doximity’s workflow tools, including telehealth, fax and scheduling features. AI features, such as document analysis and clinical summarization, central to Doximity GPT, gained traction among physicians.

Doximity is investing heavily in AI to enhance both clinician tools and pharma client solutions. The company’s integrated programs are improving ROI and predictability, while its client portal offers real-time performance and targeting insights.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

DOCS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. Some better-ranked stocks from the same medical industry are GENEDX HOLDINGS WGS, CVS Health CVS and Cencora COR.

GENEDX, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 336% for 2025. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

WGS’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 145.82%. WGS’ shares have declined 17.3% so far this year.

CVS Health, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 12.2% for 2025.

CVS’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 18.08%. CVS’ shares have risen 34.7% year to date.

Cencora, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 16.7% for 2025.

COR’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 6.00%. Its shares have gained 27.3% so far this year.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cencora, Inc. (COR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.