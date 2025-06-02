Doximity Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

12 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 7 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $61.42, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. A 17.0% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $74.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Doximity among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Larsen BTIG Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Anne Samuel JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $60.00 $63.00 David Roman Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $50.00 $80.00 Vikram Kesavabhotla Baird Lowers Outperform $65.00 $87.00 Steven Valiquette Mizuho Lowers Neutral $60.00 $65.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Lowers Hold $52.00 $58.00 Brian Peterson Raymond James Lowers Outperform $65.00 $83.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $50.00 $71.00 Scott Berg Needham Lowers Buy $67.00 $82.00 Ricky Goldwasser Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $60.00 $71.00 Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Lowers Overweight $70.00 $83.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Lowers Hold $58.00 $65.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Doximity. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Doximity compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Doximity compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Doximity's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Doximity Better

Doximity Inc is a digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. The cloud-based platform provides members with tools specifically built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, securely coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers and on-call schedules.

Doximity's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Doximity's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 17.14% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Doximity's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 45.17%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Doximity's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.91%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Doximity's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.13% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

