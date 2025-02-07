Doximity Soars On Strong Fiscal 2025 Q3 Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of Doximity's Inc. (DOCS) are up over 30% at $76 in Friday's trading, following strong third-quarter results for its fiscal 2025 third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2025, the non-GAAP net income was $91.4 million or $0.45 per share, a significant improvement from the $58.5 million or $0.29 per share in the same period last year.

The company reported a revenue of $168.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, a 25 percent increase compared to $135.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for Doximity's third quarter of fiscal 2025 came in at $102.0 million, up 39 percent from $73.3 million in the same period last year. This growth highlights the company's strong operational performance and efficient cost management, contributing to its continued profitability.

Looking ahead, the company expects revenue for its fiscal fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025, to range between $132.5 million and $133.5 million. Revenue was $118.1 million for the fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, Doximity anticipates revenue between $564.6 million and $565.6 million, up from the total revenue of $475.4 million reported for fiscal year 2024.

DOCS closed Thursday's (FEB.06 2025) trading at $58.26 up by 0.21%. In premarket trading Friday the stock is up by 19.65% at $69.52.

