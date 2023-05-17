Doximity Slips 8% After Reporting Decline In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) shares are sliding more than 8 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company announced a decline in fourth-quarter earnings. The company also announced the integration with Meditech, an electronic health record system in the United States.

The quarterly earnings were $30.67 million, or $0.16 per share compared to $36.73 million or $0.17 per share in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $0.20.

Currently, shares are at $31.04, down 8.36 percent from the previous close of $33.87 on a volume of 1,006,303.

