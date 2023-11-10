Doximity Shares Climbs On Growth In Q2 Profit Above Estimates, Outlook

(RTTNews) - Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) shares are gaining more than 13 percent on Friday morning trade after the company reported an increase in second-quarter earnings, supported by higher revenues, compared to the prior year. Earnings per share beat estimates. The third quarter revenue outlook also came in above estimates.

The quarterly earnings were $30.60 million or $0.16 per share compared to $26.29 million or $0.14 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $45.59 million or $0.22 per share. On average, 9 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.18 per share. Analysts estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $113.61 million from $102.19 million a year ago. Wall Street was looking for $109.06 million.

Looking ahead to the third quarter, the company expects revenue between $127 million and $128 million and for the fourth quarter revenue projection is between $460 million and $472 million.

Analysts are looking for revenue of $122.47 million for the third quarter.

Currently, shares are at $23.32, up 13.76 percent from the previous close of $20.50 on a volume of 2,308,851.

