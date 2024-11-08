Doximity Reports Strong Q2 Earnings and Growth

Doximity, Inc. ( (DOCS) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Doximity, Inc. presented to its investors.

Doximity, Inc. operates as a leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, providing tools that enhance collaboration, career management, and virtual patient interactions within the healthcare sector. The company reported a strong financial performance in its fiscal 2025 second quarter, with a notable 20% increase in total revenues to $136.8 million compared to the previous year. Doximity also experienced significant growth in net income by 44% and adjusted EBITDA by 41% year-over-year.

Key financial metrics indicate a robust performance, with net income reaching $44.2 million and a substantial increase in operating cash flow by 430% to $68.3 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 55.7%, reflecting efficient operational management. Doximity’s tools continue to gain traction, evidenced by record usage among over 600,000 unique active prescribers.

Looking ahead, Doximity has provided optimistic guidance for its upcoming fiscal third quarter, projecting revenues between $152 million and $153 million and adjusted EBITDA between $83 million and $84 million. For the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, the company anticipates revenues between $535 million and $540 million, alongside adjusted EBITDA of $274 million to $279 million. This outlook underscores Doximity’s confidence in sustaining its growth trajectory, supported by expanding digital healthcare solutions and a strong user base.

