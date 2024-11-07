Doximity reports Q2 EPS 30c, consensus 25c

Reports Q2 revenue $136.8M, consensus $127.15M. “Our clinical workflow tools saw record use in Q2 with over 600,000 unique active prescribers,” said Jeff Tangney, co-founder and CEO of Doximity (DOCS). “We’re proud to help physicians save time, so they can provide better care for their patients.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on DOCS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.