Doximity price target raised to $75 from $52 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Doximity (DOCS) to $75 from $52 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company reported a strong fiscal Q2 that continued the recent beat/raise trend, with positive data points across end market demand, user engagement, and early self service portal traction, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DOCS:
- Nvidia trades on Dow for first time, Rivian reports downbeat Q3: Morning Buzz
- Doximity rises 35.0%
- Doximity price target raised to $60 from $35 at Leerink
- Doximity rises 36.5%
- Doximity rises 33.7%
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.