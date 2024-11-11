Doximity price target raised to $75 from $52 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Doximity (DOCS) to $75 from $52 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company reported a strong fiscal Q2 that continued the recent beat/raise trend, with positive data points across end market demand, user engagement, and early self service portal traction, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

