Doximity price target raised to $49 from $35 at Truist

November 14, 2024 — 09:06 am EST

Truist analyst Jailendra Singh raised the firm’s price target on Doximity (DOCS) to $49 from $35 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm is updating its model after the company’s Q2 earnings beat and above-consensus outlook, also raising its FY25 EBITDA view by $23M to $279M and its FY25 view by $32M to $311M.

