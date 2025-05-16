Doximity Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Doximity (NYSE:DOCS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DOCS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for Doximity. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 60% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 12 are puts, totaling $2,078,849, and 3 are calls, amounting to $121,942.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $70.0 for Doximity during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Doximity stands at 1078.42, with a total volume reaching 6,103.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Doximity, situated within the strike price corridor from $20.0 to $70.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Doximity 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DOCS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $22.0 $21.9 $22.0 $70.00 $1.3M 560 602 DOCS PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $11.1 $10.0 $10.28 $60.00 $123.3K 1.7K 238 DOCS PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $11.4 $11.1 $11.2 $60.00 $112.0K 1.7K 214 DOCS PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $11.2 $10.4 $10.9 $60.00 $104.6K 368 146 DOCS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $1.7 $1.65 $1.65 $50.00 $98.1K 3.0K 335

About Doximity

Doximity Inc is a digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. Its cloud-based platform provides members with tools specifically built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, securely coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Doximity's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 13,627,945, with DOCS's price down by -17.86%, positioned at $48.01.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 83 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Doximity

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $58.8.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Doximity options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for DOCS

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Mizuho Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Hold Hold May 2025 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Outperform

