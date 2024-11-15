Doximity initiated with a Neutral at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs analyst David Roman initiated coverage of Doximity (DOCS) with a Neutral rating and $58 price target The firm has a constructive view on the fundamentals of the business but does not see further room for multiple expansion with the shares up 68% year-to-date. As such, Doximity’s current valuation creates a balanced risk/reward, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
