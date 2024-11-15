News & Insights

Stocks
DOCS

Doximity initiated with a Neutral at Goldman Sachs

November 15, 2024 — 04:25 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Goldman Sachs analyst David Roman initiated coverage of Doximity (DOCS) with a Neutral rating and $58 price target The firm has a constructive view on the fundamentals of the business but does not see further room for multiple expansion with the shares up 68% year-to-date. As such, Doximity’s current valuation creates a balanced risk/reward, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on DOCS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DOCS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.