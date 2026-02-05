Doximity, Inc. Reveals Retreat In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) reported a profit for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $61.55 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $75.19 million, or $0.37 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Doximity, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $91.14 million or $0.46 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.8% to $185.05 million from $168.60 million last year.

Doximity, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $61.55 Mln. vs. $75.19 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.31 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue: $185.05 Mln vs. $168.60 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 143 M To $ 144 M

