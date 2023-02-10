Markets
Doximity Falls On Reduction In Q3 Earnings

February 10, 2023 — 10:17 am EST

(RTTNews) - Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) shares are sliding more than 11 percent on Friday after reporting a fall in third-quarter earnings.

The quarterly earnings were $44.46 million or $0.16 per share compared to $55.64 million or $0.26 per share last year. Wall Street Analysts were looking for $0.20 per share.

Currently, shares are at $32.72, down 10.13 percent from the previous close of $36.41 on a volume of 2,168,069.

