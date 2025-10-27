Doximity (DOCS) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Doximity (DOCS) closed at $68.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.48% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.86%.

The medical social networking site's stock has dropped by 10.16% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 4.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.45%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Doximity in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 6, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.38, signifying a 26.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $157.79 million, showing a 15.32% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.52 per share and a revenue of $633.98 million, demonstrating changes of +7.04% and +11.15%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Doximity. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Doximity boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Doximity is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 44.12. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 40.8, so one might conclude that Doximity is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that DOCS currently has a PEG ratio of 3.21. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Medical Info Systems industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.3 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, placing it within the top 23% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.