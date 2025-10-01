Doximity (DOCS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Doximity (DOCS) closed the most recent trading day at $70.64, moving -3.43% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.09%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.42%.

Coming into today, shares of the medical social networking site had gained 9.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 1.97%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.54%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Doximity in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Doximity is projected to report earnings of $0.38 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 26.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $157.73 million, up 15.27% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $632.56 million, indicating changes of +6.34% and +10.9%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Doximity. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.72% lower. At present, Doximity boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Doximity is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 48.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 46, so one might conclude that Doximity is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, DOCS's PEG ratio is currently 3.53. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical Info Systems industry held an average PEG ratio of 3.33.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

