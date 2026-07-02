Doximity (DOCS) Stock Moves 1.25%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Doximity (DOCS) was up +1.25% at $21.86. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.8%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical social networking site had gained 2.61% lagged the Medical sector's gain of 8.44% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Doximity in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.29, showcasing a 19.44% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $151.7 million, indicating a 3.97% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.39 per share and a revenue of $670.18 million, representing changes of -8.55% and +3.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Doximity. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Doximity currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at valuation, Doximity is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.48. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 29.26 of its industry.

One should further note that DOCS currently holds a PEG ratio of 4.03. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical Info Systems industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.08 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, placing it within the bottom 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.