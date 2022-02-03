Doximity (DOCS) Stock Moves -1.87%: What You Should Know

Doximity (DOCS) closed at $45.70 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.87% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.44% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

Heading into today, shares of the medical social networking site had lost 5.21% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 7.35% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 3.72% in that time.

Doximity will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 8, 2022.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Doximity. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Doximity is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Doximity is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 81.35. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.67.

Meanwhile, DOCS's PEG ratio is currently 10.17. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.47 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

