Doximity (DOCS) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Doximity (DOCS) closed at $22.25, marking a -1.81% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.66%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.96%.

Heading into today, shares of the medical social networking site had lost 7.85% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.93%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Doximity in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.28, marking a 26.32% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $143.67 million, indicating a 3.89% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.54 per share and a revenue of $643.12 million, representing changes of +8.45% and +12.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Doximity. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Doximity currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Doximity is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.19. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.95.

Investors should also note that DOCS has a PEG ratio of 0.88 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical Info Systems industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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